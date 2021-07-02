Viral Video: In yet another futuristic creation, China recently rolled out world’s first glass-bottom sky train that runs on renewable energy. According to CGTN, the renewable energy-suspension railway demonstration line rolled off in southwest China’s Chengdu on June 26. Also Read - China Launches First Bullet Train in Tibet, Close to Indian Border
Here are the top features of the sky train:
- The sky train has glass paneling on three sides, offering passengers on board a stunning 270-degree view of the picturesque landscape of the country.
- The maximum capacity of one carriage is 120 people and the train can travel at a speed of 80 km/hr.
- According to its developer, the train tops out at 80 kilometers per hour and costs only about one-sixth to one-eighth of a regular subway.
- Driven by new energy resources, the sky train is greener and more economical
- As per the company, the vehicle will function as a suspended rail train and operate using a lithium battery power pack.
- As against the subway or light rail, the air-rail project merges the features of tourist traffic as well as sightseeing.
A video of the sky train has been shared by CGTN on YouTube, that has gone viral.
Watch the video:
One user wrote, ”Damn i m impressed China is just awesome,” while another wrote, “This will attract more tourism than the local commute day to day life. Sightseeing and fun with loved ones..”.
The Dayi Air-rail project is being developed by Zhongtang Air Rail Technology and the company is expecting to conclude the construction at the end of this year, reported China Central Television (CCTV).