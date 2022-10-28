Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that will remind netizens of their school days when they used to struggle with their maths homework. A young boy from China started crying out of frustration while he was helping his little sister with math. The clip has received as many as 14 million views and 1.2 million likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Harsh Goenka Is Impressed With This Bahubali Samosa Sold At Meerut Sweet Shop

The video was shared on Instagram by Must Share News with the following caption: “Sadly relatable.” In the clip, a Chinese boy can be seen crying while teaching math to his little sister who is writing in her notebook on the table. “You can’t be a teacher,” his mother says as he cries. “I already gave her the answer,” he replies while sobbing. “There are three right angles in the picture, she insists there are two,” the boy says. The little girl can also be seen weeping while trying to understand the math problem. Also Read - Viral Video: Firecrackers Go Off From Back Of Moving Car In Gurgaon, Police Launch Probe

Netizens found the video hilarious and relatable. They also tagged their siblings or friends who helped them learn math. “Maths really makes everyone cry,” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Anyone trying to teach me goes through this and I’m sorry.” Also Read - Viral Video Shows Man Dancing With Alligator Romantically, Netizens Say Play Pehla Nasha. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF BOY CRYING WHILE TEACHING SISTER MATHS:

Lol, that was adorable.