Viral Video: Chinese Couple Invent Unique Protective Shield Amid COVID-19 Surge | WATCH

Viral Video: Currently, China is battling a severe outbreak of the coronavirus and its hospitals and health centres are overcrowded with patients, not to mention the overflowing crematoriums. Even as the Covid situation is grim in China, a video of a couple at the vegetable market in China has fone vial on Social Media. In the video, the couple is seen buying groceries while they are fully covered from head to toe by a protective plastic sheet that envelops them, almost like a big raincoat. The man is holding the sheet by its handle like an umbrella.

Throughout they are covered and the only moment the sheet is slightly lifted is when the woman takes the parcel from the shop. She immediately pulls down the sheet to avoid any kind of transmission. She follows the same procedure while making the payment. Once they are done shopping, they simply walk away and the people around don’t appear to be surprised. The video was originally posted by People’s Daily China.

WATCH THE VIDEO CLIP

The caption of the video says, “Such measures are being adopted in China to avoid corona infection.” Since being posted, it has garnered more than 57 thousand views and 964 likes.