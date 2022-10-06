Viral Video: The internet is full of videos showcasing people’s extraordinary skills and talents. In one such video, a young girl from China was seen playing the piano while lying upside down. The video shows Xi’an, China native by the name of Shen, playing the piano while positioned inverted on the bench. The girl told Now This News that she was bored while practising piano and she found a more fun way to do it. She effortlessly played the song ‘Doll and Bear Dancing’ while being in the uncomfortable position.Also Read - Viral Video: People Play Music on Ola Electric Scooter After Power Cut Interrupts Dandiya Event in Gujarat | Watch

GIRL PLAYS PIANO WHIEL LYING UPSIDE DOWN: WATCH VIDEO

A talented young girl in Xi’an, China, can play the piano while lying upside down. Footage shows the girl, whose name is Shen, playing the song ‘Doll and Bear Dancing.’ Shen says she initially felt like practicing the piano was boring, so she found a more fun way to do it. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/Q34fQz6uDD — NowThis (@nowthisnews) October 5, 2022

Users were in awe of her talent. Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 30K views and more than 27 retweets. One user called her “Budding Rockstar,” while another said, “Oh, the big brain.”