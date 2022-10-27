Viral Video Today: It seems people in China are getting inspired by Gopi Bahu from the Hindi serial Saath Nibhaana Saathiya as a 2-year-old Chinese kid was recently spotted in a video washing his father’s laptop. The little girl decided to clean her dad’s Macbook with soap because she heard him say that it had ‘junk’ on it.Also Read - Viral Video: This Man Lost His Eye To Cancer So He Turned It Into a Flashlight. Watch

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the girl’s mother found out that her daughter was in the bathroom and trying to wash a laptop with liquid soap and dipping it in a bucket of water. The mother almost ‘died from anger’ after discovering what her daughter did. Also Read - Viral Video: Pet Python Attacks Owner, Wraps Itself Around Her Arm As She Removes It From Cage | Watch

“It’s because my husband complained at breakfast that there was too much rubbish on his computer. So our daughter decided to help clean it for him,” she told the publication. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

The toddler, who only intended to help her dad, overheard her father talking about the laptop being filled with rubbish during breakfast. So, she decided to take the matter into her little hands.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CHINESE KID WASHING DAD’S LAPTOP WITH SOAP:

The video shared on Facebook has received over 1,800 views and left netizens in splits. “Good dad who taught toddler how to clean up junk in his laptop so that it would turnout to become a new laptop,” a user joked. “Faint…. Reminds me of that Bollywood movie…. Wife washes her husband’s laptop…,” another user commented.

Daddy’s little helper, lol!