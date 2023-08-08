Home

Watch: Chinese Man Buys Noodles, Destroys It In Front Of Vendor After Insult

Angry man buys noodles then destroys them after vendor ‘insults’ him in China. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

A video of a man reacting furiously to a street vendor in China, who insulted him, is circulating on the internet. The incident occurred at a night market in Shandong province, according to the South China Morning Post.

The argument began when an unidentified man expressed unhappiness with the price of a bowl of instant noodles, which was 14 yuan ($2 or Rs 164), finding it too expensive. The noodle vendor tried to explain the price, but the man insisted on knowing the ingredients. The vendor explained that each bowl included an egg and two vegetable leaves.

Watch The Video Here</h2

On July 24, in Linyi, Shandong Province, a man questioned that instant noodles at RMB 14 were too expensive, and was ridiculed by the stall owner. If he couldn’t afford it, go away.Anger spent 850 RMB to buy it all. #ChinaNews #中国新闻 pic.twitter.com/wyjauIIXma — 包帝国韭菜馅 (@Colorfu33624983) July 25, 2023

“How is it possible to sell at 14 yuan each? Too expensive, isn’t it?,” the man asked to which the vendor decided not to answer and waved him away, which led to the customer persistently questioning the reason behind the “high” price.

The brawl escalated when the vendor’s son intervened and started shouting at the customer. “If you can’t afford it, then get out of there,” the vendor’s son stated. This really angered the customer further, prompting him to inquire about the price of each packet of noodles. He decided to purchase all the packets and ended up paying 850 yuan ($120 or Rs 9,920).

He got really angry when he was insulted, and he threw the things he bought on the ground. He even gave money to the seller as compensation. A video of the incident has gone viral on the social media platforms.

Later, the vendor’s son said sorry for what happened, but the man was still upset. He said, “Shouldn’t I be able to break my own things?”

The clip was shared on Twitter by a user named @Colorfu33624983 with a brief caption of the incident, “On July 24, in Linyi, Shandong Province, a man questioned that instant noodles at RMB 14 were too expensive, and was ridiculed by the stall owner. If he couldn’t afford it, go away.Anger spent 850 RMB to buy it all.”

Since being shared the clip has accumulated thousands of views and has received several comments. The comment section received mixed reactions.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“nice business strategy from shopkeeper! keep insulting customers and they will buy all your stuff!,” a Twitter user commented.

“Instead of throwing packets he can give it to poor people. Wasting of money and time,” the second user commented.

“When one goes to a restaurant you either take it or leave it. Why then only with street vendors?,” the third person stated.

“did he leave all the noodles there for the stall owner to make more profit? it is rare as they seem like very much in control,” another stated.

