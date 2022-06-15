Viral Video Today: A heart-melting video is going viral that will restore your faith in humanity. An Asian man was caught on camera saving a kitten who was stuck in a river. The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘catloversclub’ a day. It has received over 585k views and 66k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Cat Kicks Rabbit Then Pretends to Sleep. Adorable Clip Has 13 Million Views

The video shows a Chinese man using a rope and a cardboard box to rescue a cat that was wailing in a shallow river in the middle of a city. While the wasn't as deep for the cat to drown, there was not way out and she must have bee freezing after being stranded there for so long. There was a huge straight wall to climb out which the ginger kitty couldn't do so a man threw a boy to lift her up.

As the good samaritan threw in the box, the little kitten jumped in it and the man pulled her up. After getting out safely, the poor kitten who must have been shaken up after falling into the river just ran away. A woman could be heard talking to the man in Chinese while capturing the video on her phone. Netizens applauded the man for his kindness in the comments and thanked him for saving the cat's life.

Watch the viral video below:

Amazing, wasn’t it?