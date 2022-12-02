Viral Video: Chor Aunty Distracts Jeweller, Steals Gold Set In Front Of Him. Watch

The woman then leaves the store, holding the stolen gold set under her saree.

Caught On CCTV

Viral Video Today: A video is going viral on social media where a woman can be seen stealing a gold set from a jewellery store right in front of the shopkeeper. The video shows a woman and a few other people sitting in a jewellery shop and being shown some gold ornaments by the salespersons who are busy with multiple customers.

The CCTV footage shows the woman dressed in a green saree looking at gold sets, which easily look worth over 1 lakh each. The jeweller is distracted showing her gold necklaces and earrings laying them on the glass table, and showing them to the customers one by one. The woman asks him to show her some more sets. She then pretends to look at a gold set in a box by putting it down on her lap but she sneakily slid another box under it.

She hides the cloth box beneath her saree and keeps the other set back. The salespersons don’t seem to notice the missing set and continue attending to the other customers. The woman then leaves the store, holding the stolen gold set under her saree. The shopkeepers don’t notice anything suspicious until probably they saw a set missing after which they checked the CCTV footage.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF AUNTY STEALING GOLD IN FRONT OF JEWELLER HERE:

As the video went viral on social media, netizens were shocked at how cleverly the woman swiped gold jewellery when the shopkeeper was distracted.

