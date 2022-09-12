Viral Video Today: You might have seen thieves snatching chains or mobile phones or even pickpocketing but have you ever seen a thief steal a plant off the road? The petty thievery was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Dog Jumps On Boy Riding Bicycle, Attacks Him Viciously in Kerala Village

The clip was shared on Instagram by the meme page ‘ghantaa’ and has received over 2.2 million views. In the video, a woman riding a scooty drives by a shop that has a few decorative plants placed outside on the road. The woman tries to be sneaky and stops for a second and bends her scooty to steal the plant. She looks around to check if no one is seeing her and tries to pick the plant in a white pot. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets Distracted By Woman Asking For Help, Loses Wallet To Chorni. Watch

But karma had other plans for the chindi chor (petty thief). The woman loses her balance, and her scooty starts moving ahead. As she tries to bring the two-wheeler back in control, she falls on the road. Netizens found this hilarious and joked about her bad stealing skills in the comments. “Kya chor banegi reh tu,” a user commented. “Chori Karna Paap Didi Isly Gir Gayii,” another user commented. “Pot chor,” a third user commented. Also Read - Viral Video: In a Special Tribute, Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up in Honour of Queen Elizabeth II | Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF GIRL STEALING PLANT GETS INSTANT KARMA HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by memes comedy (@ghantaa)

