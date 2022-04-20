Chandauli (UP): A rather bizarre video is going viral on social media which shows a thief breaking into a victory dance after robbing a hardware shop. The incident took place on Friday night in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli, near the residence of a Superintendent of Police. The CCTV footage of the thief celebrating his successful theft has gone viral on social media, amusing people.Also Read - Viral Video: Massive Python Attacks Baby Cow, Latches Onto Its Leg | What Happened Next

The viral video clip shows the thief, whose head is covered with a cloth, dancing near the shutter of the shop. A few moments later, he is seen crawling and escaping through the small opening between the shutter and floor. According to owner Ashu Singh, the thief stole Rs 6,000 in cash and goods worth thousands. The crime was revealed when Singh opened his shop after seeing the broken shutter and went through the CCTV footage. He immediately reported the crime to the nearest police station.

A Twitter user shared the video and tagged Chandauli police and Additional Director General of Police (ADG) Zone Lucknow and wrote, “The thief is celebrating after the theft in UP now.@chandaulipolice do you have any responsibility?”

Watch the video here:

Chandauli Police reacted to the video and tweeted, “In relation to the incident, the case is registered at the local police station under relevant sections and necessary legal action will be taken on the basis of prevailing electronic and physical evidence.”

घटना के सम्बन्ध में थाना स्थानीय पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है तथा आवश्यक विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक एवं भौतिक साक्ष्यों के आधार पर जल्द ही चोरो की की गिरफ्तारी कर घटना का खुलासा किया जाएगा। @adgzonevaranasi — Chandauli Police (@chandaulipolice) April 18, 2022

What do you think of the video?