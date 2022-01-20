Thief Viral Video: A rather interesting video is going viral on social media showing how a thief employs creative ways to break into a house. The clip was posted on Twitter by Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Rupin Sharma, wherein a thief can be seen showing police officials how he actually got inside the house in the first place. The one minute video shows a uniformed officer trying to recreate the crime scene by getting the thief to demonstrate his technique. The officer first removes the handcuffs from the thief. The thief is then seen climbing up and putting one of his legs through the barred window. Looking at the window, it doesn’t seem that an adult will be able to pass through it. However, the thief manages to fit his body diagonally through the bars and gets inside the house in less than a minute.Also Read - In True Filmy Style, Mangaluru Policeman Nabs Mobile Phone Thief After Dramatic Chase | Watch

“This thief entered through the window. #Demo again.. #Power_of_diagonal!” Sharma captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, amusing netizens who were intrigued to watch the thief’s method of breaking into the house. Some were in awe of the thief’s skills. One user said, ”It’s not an easy task to do isme bhi mehnath bahut lagti hai,” while another wrote, ”This thief should be rewarded instead.”

Here are other reactions:

It’s not an easy task to do 😳😳😳 isme bhi mehnath bahut lagti hai — KARMA (@ArshadSagari) January 17, 2022

This thief should be rewarded instead 🤯🤯🤯 — Tayyab Rizvi (@TayyabRizvi1) January 17, 2022

HOW WHAT A TALENT. — MSN MURRHY (@MMurrhy) January 20, 2022

he should be in the gymnasium! — Bibhu (@Bibhukjha) January 17, 2022

