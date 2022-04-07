Viral Video: Needless to say, weddings are breeding ground for criminals and thieves, who can easily sneak in and flee with cash, valuables and jewelry. With people being busy in rituals and ceremonies, thieves take advantage of the situation and make the most of it. However, in a video going viral, a friend of the groom turns out to be the thief!Also Read - Divine Justice? Thief Drills Hole in Temple Wall, Gets Stuck, Caught Red Handed in Andhra Pradesh

In the video, a groom can be seen getting married, surrounded by his friend and relatives. A huge garland of money is also visible around the groom’s neck. Notably, the money garland is a customary part of the groom’s trousseau in several communities in north India. Just then, the groom’s friend who is sitting right next to him, can be seen trying to grab a few notes from his money garland. After a few unsuccessful attempts, he steals a few notes and keeps it in his pocket. An Instagram page shared the video and wrote, ”Ab isi paise se gift dunga.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meemlogy (@meemlogy)

The video has gone viral, with more than 83,000 likes and hundreds of amused comments. Many users jokingly called it ‘Indian Money Heist,’ while another called it ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Others filled the comments section with laugh emojis, while many criticized the friend for betraying his friend.

What do you think of this heist?