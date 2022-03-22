Viral Video: A rather interesting video is going viral on social media showing how prisoners employ creative ways to escape jail. In one such case, a prisoner escaped the lock-up from Chakan police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra. The police were left wondering as to how he escaped from the police station despite the gate being locked. However, the police caught the accused again and brought him back to the police station.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Thinks its a Thief in Her Kitchen, Turns Out To Be a Python. Watch

When the accused was asked by the police how he managed to flee, he gave the cops a live demo. Since the thief was quite skinny, he easily got out from between the bars of the prison. The police were left stunned to see the accused emerge out of bars in a matter of few seconds. Meanwhile, a video of the incident has gone viral on social media, and people were left thoroughly amused.

After the police officers were apprised of the situation, an advisory was sent to all police stations to be alert in this manner.