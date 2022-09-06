Viral Video: A video has surfaced on social media capturing the moment when two thieves broke into a liquor shop in Tamil Nadu’s Thiruvallur by drilling holes into its walls. However, they were caught red-handed in the act. A video of the incident shows the cops asking the thieves to come out through the drilled holes. Apparently, they had boozed inside the shop before coming out. According to the The New Indian Express, the men had originally planned to sell the stolen liquor but changed their plans and decided to enjoy the drinks before taking off.Also Read - Viral Video: SBI Employee Dresses Up King Mahabali to Celebrate Onam, Wins Hearts | Watch

A Twitter user shared the video and shared details saying, “Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught.”

WATCH VIDEO OF THIEVES DRILLING HOLE IN WALL OF LIQUOR SHOP:

Two men drilled a hole in the wall of a liquor shop & were boozing inside when caught redhanded by a patrol police in Thiruvallur district. The men had planned to steal the liquor bottles but decided to booze before taking off when they were caught @xpresstn @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/zF9MoRjlUX — Novinston Lobo (@NovinstonLobo) September 4, 2022

Twitter users were left in splits after watching the video. One user commented, “The best part is police made those thieves crawl out of the same hole. They could have called the owner and opened the door.” Another user had the same question. She asked, “But why didn’t police get them out through the shop shutter or something ..why make them crawl again.” A third said, “I love the the way the police handled them. For ppl who dont understand, the police were saying things like ‘get out slowly n carefully.. Dont be scared’. After they got out, police were asking them how they made that hole. Matured and well trained policemen.”