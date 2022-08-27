Viral Video Today: Mobile phone snatchings are becoming more and more common in cities across India where thieves on speeding bikes snatch phones right out of people’s hands when they’re busy talking. A similar incident happened with this girl who was busy talking on her phone while walking on the road. But, you’ll never expect the twist in the end.Also Read - Viral Video: Thief Times Train's Arrival Perfectly For Snatching Biker's Phone. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘hyderabad_merejaan’ with the following text: “The ending was totally unexpected”. It has gone viral with 5.5 million views and 461k likes. In the clip, a thief (chor) can be arriving on a bike on a road, snatching a girl’s phone, hitting her on the head lightly, and then fleeing. Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Fights Off Thief With Safai Ka Kapda, Netizens Say LOL What. Watch

The girl yells and asks people to help catch him. Two men chase the mobile thief on a scooty and manage to catch him. They then bring the thief to the girl, who’s crying on the side of a road, and hand the stolen phone back to her. The girl then recognizes the thief and yells at him for stealing his phone. One of the men who helped her asks her if she knows him and she tells him that he’s her boyfriend. The man gets shocked after discovering that the thief turned out to be the girl’s boyfriend and slaps him on the head for wasting his time. Also Read - Thief Uses 'Spiderman' Moves To Climb Walls To Rob House Full Of People In Delhi

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO OF CHOR STEALING GIRL’S PHONE HERE:

Netizens found the video hilarious, even though they know it’s scripted. “Didi ka boyfriend chor hai,” the caption said. “Are wo chura kr wapas le aata ,impress krna th use,” a user commented. “How to check your girl’s phone without breakup? Just steal it and check,” another user joked.