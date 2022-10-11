Viral Video Today: You might have seen thieves snatching chains or mobile phones or even pickpocketing but have you ever seen a thief steal a plant off the road? The petty thievery was caught on camera and is now going viral on social media.Also Read - Viral Video: Chor Walks Away With Bike While Talking To Owner, Gets Caught Red Handed

The clip was shared on Instagram by the meme page 'videonation.teb' and has received over 24.5k views and 2.1k likes. "Kuch bhi safe nahi hai yaha," the caption reads. In the video, a man can be seen stopping his scooter on a roadside in the middle of the night.

He checks if there's no one on the road, then goes and picks up the cover of a naali (drain). He then puts the naali lid on his scooter, sits on top of it, and drives away. It seems like kleptomaniacs aren't picky about things they swipe. Netizens found the clip hilarious and flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Lol!