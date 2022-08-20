Viral Video Today: Robberies and snatching on and around trains are becoming more and more common these days. A while ago, a video went viral where a thief was seen hanging off a railway bridge like spiderman to snatch a man’s phone from a moving train.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Fights Off Thief With Safai Ka Kapda, Netizens Say LOL What. Watch

Thieves are coming up with innovative ways to trick people such as in this video where a thief perfectly timed the train's arrival to snatch a person's mobile phone. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'sakhtlogg' and has gone viral with thousands of views. "What a timing chor bhai," the text over the video said.

The clip shows people waiting near a railway crossing which included a biker. The man riding the bike thought there was time for the train's arrival so he started talking on the phone. Suddenly, a snatcher crosses the railway tracks and comes toward the biker on the other side of the barrier. He snatches his phone while he's distracted and runs away with it to the other side of the tracks. As soon as the biker decides to chase after the thief, the train comes in front of him, and waits for it to pass, knowing that he'll lose the thief by the time the train passes.

Hope this video helped you become more aware of tricks used by thieves these days.