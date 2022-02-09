Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. On Wednesday, actor Ranveer Singh spotted one such talent and shared a video of a young girl who recreated a scene of Deepika Padukone from the movie Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. In the video, the girl is dressed similar to Deepika’s character from Ramleela and is seen lip-syncing Deepika’s iconic dialogues from the film. Impressed by her acting and dialogue delivery, the actor referred to her as Deepika’s mini version and called her ‘Choti Deepika.’Also Read - Karishma Tanna's Bridal Entry Dance on 'Sajna Tere Liye Sajna' Goes Viral, Crosses 5.5 Lakh Views -Watch

”Leela jaisi koi nahi! Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone. Love the expressions! #chotideepika,” he captioned the video.

Watch the video here:

Leela jaisi koi nahi! 😄

Check out this mini version of you! @deepikapadukone

Love the expressions! ❤️ #chotideepika pic.twitter.com/sY3Pa692CG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) February 9, 2022

Overjoyed with all the praise, the girl replied to Ranveer’s post and wrote, ”‘ OMG!!!! I cannot believe this! Thank you Sir @RanveerOfficial for watching my video and appreciating it. Huge fan of you and @deepikapadukone Ma’am.”

Who is the girl in the video?

The talented girl who has gone viral for her acting skills has been identified as 11-year-old Rashi Shinde. A resident of Maharashtra’s Shirdi, Rashi is a content creator and YouTuber who regularly posts videos of her recreating Bollywood scenes and dancing to popular songs. Rashi’s aim is to become a successful actress. She has 99.5k followers on Instagram and 434K subscribers on YouTube.

Here’s a latest video of her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi shinde (@rashi_shinde_807_)

Rashi first started making videos on TikTok and went crazy viral after she appeared in one of her mother’s TikTok video. From then on, she started making videos on TikTok regularly and gained a whopping 2 lakh subscribers. However, after TikTok got banned in India, Rashi started making videos on Roposo, an Indian video-sharing social media service. After not getting much success on Roposo, she then moved to SnackVideo app where her first video went viral. In just a month, she gained 3 million followers and became extremely popular. Her favourite actor was Sushant Singh Rajput, and the little girl had a hard time coming to terms with his death.

Watch more videos of her:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi shinde (@rashi_shinde_807_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashi shinde (@rashi_shinde_807_)

.