Jodhpur: Flamboyant West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle showcased his dancing skills during a Garba night on Saturday in Rajasthan's Jodhpur. The event was attended by the players of Gujarat Giants of which legendary cricketer Chris gayle is also a part. Swashbuckling Indian opener Virendra Sehwag was also present at the event.

Dressed in a traditional kurta, Sehwag and Gayle stole the limelight during the celebration in Jodhpur. Gayle was sporting a red kurta and a white pajama as he danced along with the group of Garba performers.

Watch: Chris Gayle Flaunting His Dancing Skills In Jodhpur

#WATCH | Rajasthan: West-Indies cricketer Chris Gayle plays Garba in Jodhpur pic.twitter.com/yfQyKYky1q — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 2, 2022



Several sportspeople including the likes of PV Sindhu and Neeraj Chopra were also present at the Garba event as part of Navratri celebrations on the sidelines of the National Games in Gujarat.

Chris Gayle and Virender Sehwag will be back in action on Monday when Gujarat Giants, owned by Adani Sportsline, take on Bhilwara Kings in the Eliminator at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur. Titans have already qualified for the playoffs of the Legends League Cricket when they defeated the Kings. Chris Gayle hit a 40-ball 68 in that match.