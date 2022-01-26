Viral Video: A video has captured the terrifying moment when a circus performer was thrown 20ft from the ground after he takes a wrong turn while rollerblading. The incident happened in Duisburg, Germany when professional skater and performer Lukasz Malewski was doing a stunt at the Flic Flac circus.Also Read - Viral Video: Little Girl Sings Bhojpuri Song Dedicated to Her Parents, Moves Internet to Tears | Watch

The accident captured on camera shows Lukasz getting his running take-off badly wrong and falling 20 feet down after he could not able to get a proper grip. He is then seen flying high into the rafters in front of a packed audience before coming down and managing to get one foot onto the landing ramp. Another performer present there tried to stop him from falling but couldn’t get there on time. Meanwhile, people in the audience can be heard gasping as he drops 20ft to the ground with nothing to break his fall.

Watch the video here:

Thankfully, Lukasz escaped with just a fractured wrist.

‘It could have been much worse. I have bruised ribs, hip, shoulder. It felt like a car had hit me. But I’m fine, I’m alive,” Lukasz Malewski told the Daily Mail.

Stuntman Joe Atkinson who was performing with Lukasz when he had his fall said, ”I was running up the stairs for the next jump and I heard a bang. One of the scooter riders attempted to spot him as he fell.”