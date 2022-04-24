Viral Video Today: A CISF (Central Industrial Security Force) personnel was recently seen playing with a toddler at a security checkpoint at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi. The heartwarming video posted on Instagram by the user ‘alexanderjohandabbelvenes’ has gone viral with over 2.3 million views and 80k likes.Also Read - Viral Video: Anand Mahindra Shares Hilarious Clip of Two Boys Pedaling Bicycle Together. Watch

The video shows the security officer playing a little girl by making her stand on the conveyor belt meant for checking the baggage of the passengers. The CISF personnel could be seen rolling the kid's feet on towards the X-Ray scanner and dragging her back instead of putting her in the machine. The video seems to have been recorded by the kid's parents.

Netizens found the video adorable and said it was really sweet of the officer to play with the toddler. "That's so sweet," commented an Instagram user along with heart emojis. "Duty and care," said another. "Glad you had a great time, please do come again," posted a third. "Security personnel are also humans," reads another comment.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexander Johan Dabb Elvenes (@alexanderjohandabbelvenes)

What do you think of the video?