Viral Video Today: There is no dearth of talent in India, and social media now gives a platform to people to showcase their skills. Now, a rather amazing video of a school girl has gone viral and it is sure to leave you impressed. In the video, the girl studying in Class 4 rattles all he 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh in just 31 seconds. The school kid was seen in school uniform and was asked the questions by a person who did not appear on camera. At first, he asks the girl’s name and her school. She answered that her name is Ankita, and goes to a government school in Devariya, Uttar Pradesh. She then goes on to name all the 75 districts without catching a breath.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Eats Pie While Skydiving, Leaves Internet in Awe | Watch

Journalist Aditya Tiwari shared the video and wrote, “Video of fourth student of primary school of Deoria, UP goes viral; Tell the names of 75 districts of UP in 31 seconds.”

CLASS 4 GIRL NAMES 75 DISTRICTS OF UTTAR PRDAESH IN 31 SECONDS: WATCH VIDEO

People were left in awe to see the kids’ exceptional learning skills and applauded the school for imparting them such knowledge. One user wrote, “Wow great Bahut aage jaoge beta bus पड़ते रहो.” However, some thought that rattling things from textbooks doesn’t guarantee success. Another person commented, “Amazing and incredible indeed.”