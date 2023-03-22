Home

Cleaner Shocks Bulky Weightlifters By Casually Lifting Heavy Weights, Watch

Fitness freaks' time is mostly spent in a gymnasium where they go for their daily, regular workout to maintain their physique.

Viral Video: Most fitness freaks can be identified easily by their appearance and attire. They are usually huge, muscular, with a characteristic gait, and wear short sleeve t-shirts to flaunt the biceps and triceps. Their time is mostly spent in a gymnasium where they go for their daily, regular workout to maintain their physique. They also occasionally indulge in discussions with fellow gym users to exchange ideas about how to tone up their muscles and so on. Whether they like a strong competitor is difficult to say, but they do appreciate others’ efforts too.

The video we are sharing here shows two big and muscular weightlifters inside a gymnasium and one is helping the other in lifting the weights placed on the barbell. Then enters a floor cleaner with a wiper and asks them if he can clean the area. They reply in affirmative and he starts wiping and in the process, lifts the heavy barbell with one hand to clean the floor below it. Both the guys are surprised to see the cleaner effortlessly lifting such a heavy weighing barbell with only one hand whereas they could not lift it with both hands.

The video is shared on Twitter by Siddharth Sai @ssaig with the caption, “This is my fav guy on TikTok. He goes to random gyms dressed up like a cleaner and does so much emotional damage 😂😂. He’s a professional weight lifter. Zero steroids. All natural”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

This is my fav guy on TikTok. He goes to random gyms dressed up like a cleaner and does so much emotional damage 😂😂. He’s a professional weight lifter. Zero steroids. All natural pic.twitter.com/JVrBPRRGWO — Siddharth Sai (@ssaig) March 21, 2023

That must have given the two guys a lot many reasons to wonder and ponder.

Going by the caption of the video, it is a very good prank pulled out by the actor.

