Viral Video: Cleaning Process Of Dubai Skyscrapers Might Make You Dizzy

The real challenge is to clean these concrete giants from the outside.

Dubai Skyscrapers: What is common among these, Burj Khalifa, Shanghai Tower, Abraj Al-Bait Clock Tower, Ping An International Finance Centre, Lotte World Tower, One World Trade Center, Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre, and Tianjin CTF Finance Centre? These are the names of the tallest buildings in the world, also known as skyscrapers or high-rises. Any building that has a minimum of 40 or 50 stories is called a skyscraper or a high-rise.

Just like any other structure, these high-rises also need to be cleaned so that they remain attractive and charming for a long time. The interiors are cleaned using almost the same methods as used for the regular ones, but the real challenge is to clean these concrete giants from the outside, especially when they are in Dubai, the capital of the Emirate of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). This is because the UAE is a desert and dust storms are a regular phenomenon.

Currently, Dubai holds the distinction of housing the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa, standing at 828 metres or 2,717 feet.

So getting back to the cleaning part, this viral video shows how it is done.

The video is shared on Twitter by H0W_THlNGS_W0RK @HowThingsWork_ with the caption, “How skyscrapers are cleaned after dust storms in Dubai”.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

How skyscrapers are cleaned after dust storms in Dubai pic.twitter.com/LfOhAHUT5G — H0W_THlNGS_W0RK (@HowThingsWork_) September 26, 2022

This is a rather precarious arrangement and begs the question of that can the authorities opt for more stringent and foolproof safety measures for the staff. Even if they deploy machines then it will take away the livelihood of the cleaning staff.

This video has received a good response in the form of comments. Sharing a few with you.

GOD#ZILLiqA ☀️ Gary Gensler Resign @yepimhot Replying to @HowThingsWork_, “hell of a work out”

Wes @wesley2145_ Replying to @HowThingsWork_, “How is it, for advanced as we are to build such a building…. We’re using humans with ropes and squeegees to clean glass…”

wanton soup @firelily Replying to @wesley2145_ and @HowThingsWork_,”It’s cheaper. Immigrant workers’ lives aren’t worth much in Dubai.”

Dream xx @DreamHxx Replying to @HowThingsWork_, “My sister did this for a job. High rope access cleaning. It’s how lots of high rise windows are cleaned.”

SEW @SW21860 Replying to @HowThingsWork_, “Wow what a job! Very dangerous it seems. Hope it pays well. 🙃”

