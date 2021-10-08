Viral Video: Needless to say, chimpanzees are one of the most intelligent animals who are also quite inquisitive and social. Besides their resemblance to humans, chimpanzees are also known for imitating human behavior and this video will bowl you over! A video that is going viral shows a chimpanzee hand-washing clothes exactly like humans!Also Read - Viral Video: Forest Officers Help Injured Baby Elephant Reunite With Mother, Video Wins Hearts | Watch

In the video, which appears to have been shot in a zoo, the chimpanzee is seen washing clothes just like a pro and in typical ‘desi style’. The animal first applies soap on a yellow T-shirt and rubs it with his hand. He then takes a brush and rubs it vigorously on the cloth to remove all the dirt.

The video has also been uploaded on Instagram by a user named Sachin Sharma.

Watch the video here:

It’s not known when and where the video was shot, but the video has gone viral, leaving social media users both amused and stunned. Shared 2 days back, the video has accumulated more than 3000 likes. People are quite enjoying the funny video and the comment section is full of fire and laughter emojis. One user jokingly wrote, ”I found my new housekeeper.”

In a similar incident 2 years back, an 18-year-old Chimpanzee, named Yuhui, who lives at the Lehe Ledu Theme Park in Chongqing, south-western China, was captured on film, washing its keeper’s T-shirt with a brush and a bar of soap, for about 30 minutes.

Notably, chimpanzees are the one of the smartest animals and they learn many human activities just by observing us. According to American Museum of Natural History, humans and chimps share a surprising 98.8 percent of their DNA.