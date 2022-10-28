Viral Video: After climate activists threw soup at Vincent van Gogh’s “Sunflowers” at the National Gallery in London and smeared mashed potato over a Claude Monet painting in Germany, another such incident has come to the fore. Three climate activists, on Thursday, targeted famous Dutch painter Johannes Vermeer’s masterpiece ‘Girl with a pearl earring’ with glue and other kinds of liquid. However, before the activists could cause any damage to the painting, they had to face the music.Also Read - Viral Video: Desi Bride & Groom Fly Bike in Air for Pre-Wedding Shoot, Internet Calls It 'Dhoom 4' | Watch

In a video posted on Twitter, a man could be seen pouring red tomato salsa-like liquid over the other protestor in the frame who tried gluing his head to the wall before being escorted out of the premises by the authorities. The man could be heard screaming, “How do you feel when you see something beautiful and priceless being apparently destroyed before your eyes? Do you feel outrage? Good. That is the feeling when you see the planet being destroyed before our very eyes.”

CLIMATE ACTIVISTS TARGET ‘GIRL WITH A PEARL EARRING’

BREEK – Meisje met de parel van Johannes Vermeer besmeurd in #Mauritshuis. pic.twitter.com/XzAZTOoBv9 — Steven Bakker (@Kolpen) October 27, 2022

Both the men were wearing T-shirts that read “Just stop oil” – the same group whose members spilt soup over Van Gogh’s world-famous ‘Sunflowers’ painting in London, and vandalised King Charles III’s wax statue in Madame Tussauds. Two climate activists smeared chocolate cake over the wax statue of Britain’s King Charles III at London’s Madame Tussauds Museum just two days ago.

Talking about the latest target – ‘Girl with a pearl earring’ is often called the ‘Mona Lisa’ of the North! Since 1902, the work has been in the collection of the Mauritshuis in The Hague and has been the subject of numerous literary and cinematic adaptations. It was oil-painted by Vermeer in 1665.