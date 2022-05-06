Guinness World Record: A group of climbers and adventurers have set a new Guinness World Record for hosting a tea party at 21,312 feet above sea level at Mount Everest’s Camp 2 in Nepal. The record is dubbed as the ‘highest tea party’, Guinness World Records shared a video of the climbers experiencing a little warmth as they sip on tea amid snowfall. The video starts with the group setting up table and chairs with cups and snacks. Once everything is in its place, one climber pours tea into the cups and all the climbers enjoy the cup of tea together in the freezing cold.Also Read - Viral Video: A Blind Man Breaks Guinness World Record by Driving a Car at 339 kmph

The video was captioned as, ”Highest tea party ️☕ 6496 metres / 21312 ft by Hughes’ Highest Tea Party Team in Mount Everest Camp 2, Nepal.” Notably, this special tea party was held last year and has been recognised by Guinness this month for being the world’s highest tea party.

Watch the video here:

Andrew Hughes, an endurance athlete and adventurer, who hosted the party along with his teammates told Guinness World Records that tea on the mountain was not just about warmth. It was also a way of bringing climbers together and letting them connect with each other at the lodges along the trek and at base camps.

The video has gone viral, amassing a lot of amazed reactions. One user wrote, ”Super cool. Wonder how cold the tea was.” Another commented, ”Always shine.”

He also shared that the idea for the record began during the pandemic in the Spring of 2020 in a post on Instagram. “When the world stopped and the mountains I climbed no longer were available to adventure to, I found time amidst the isolation and stillness of Covid to ponder the deeper meanings of myrelationshipto the mountains. For it was not summited I missed, but the sense of connection to nature and the community tied to these special places and peaks.”

”Tea on the mountain and in Nepal is more than the warmth within each cup. It is a way in which people come together and connect at the lodges along the trek into Everest Base Camp and while on the mountain. The warmth in hand also gives an opportunity to warm one’s heart and lift one’s spirit no matter the conditions outside and which you are facing”, he added.