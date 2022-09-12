Viral Video: It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals and birds who aren’t equipped with intelligence like humans. One such video of kindness has gone viral on the internet showing a cobbler feeding grains to birds. The video shows the cobbler sitting in his makeshift shop while numerous birds flock nearby. The man then takes out some grains in a plastic bag and extends it to the birds to feed them. Slowly, all the birds come near his shop and starts eating the grains. The beautiful act moved the hearts of netizens, who applauded the man for his humanity. It appears that the man feeds birds regularly as they were gathered near his shop even before he starts feeding them.Also Read - Viral Video: Mimicry Artist Chandni Imitates Alia Bhatt's Dialogues From Brahmastra, Netizens In Splits | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by Md Ummar Hussain, with a caption that has three emojis of a smiling face with heart-eyes. Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Dances to Chikni Chameli in Classroom With 'Thumkas', Students Go Crazy | Watch

WATCH VIDEO OF COBBLER FEEDING BIRDS:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Md Ummar Hussain (@md.ummarhussain)

The video has gone viral, and people were left touched by the act and thanked the man for feeding the birds. Some said that such kind acts make one hopeful of harmony between humanity and the planet. The video has garnered more than 1 lakh likes and hundreds of comments. One user wrote, “Koi akhir itna ameer kaise ho sakta hai.” Another commented, “He is really richest man from heart.” A third commented, “Best moment of the humanity.”