Viral Video: In a heart-stopping incident, a cobra was spotted perched on a woman’s back while she was sleeping. According to reports, the incident is said to be from Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district where the cobra sat with its hood open for more than an hour. Thankfully, the cobra went away without harming the woman. Reportedly, the woman in the video was resting on a cot after completing her field work. Soon after, the cobra climbed on her back and was seen casually chilling there. When the woman noticed it, she started chanting God’s name, asking for his protection. The cobra sat still on her back for about an hour and went without harming.Also Read - Viral Video: Rat Saves Its Baby From King Cobra, Then Teaches The Snake A Lesson. Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by IFS officer Susanta Nanda. He shared the video and wrote, “When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm… (As received from a colleague)”

WATCH COBRA LYING ON WOMAN VIRAL VIDEO:

When this happens, what would be your reaction?? For information, the snake moved away after few minutes without out causing any harm…

(As received from a colleague) pic.twitter.com/N9OHY3AFqA — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 28, 2022

The video has gone viral and people were left stunned to see the video. People also shared similar experiences and incidents. One user wrote, “Almost forty five years ago my grandmother gone through same situation she didn’t move and luckily cobra didn’t harm her.” Another wrote, “Salute to her confidence.” A third commented, “I would have died.”

Cobra had sit on my father’s chest while sleeping in his childhood. https://t.co/HAH293kiSy — Awariyaan 🧡🚶 (@awariyaan) August 29, 2022

1/2 True Story. Something similar happened with me when I was 16. A snake coiled behind my head while I was in slumber. Snakes were common in villages during monsoon especially the villages by the water bodies. I woke up with a start when I felt my hair moving continuously.. https://t.co/xLFiSz7ypd — Soldier/Storyteller (@MajorAkhill) August 28, 2022

OMG… The best part is the reaction of the calf…. Good to know none were harmed…. https://t.co/IocotIe6LQ — Caroline MahendraSingh (@carolkrish) August 28, 2022

This was in Karnataka, she was chanting Shiva mallayya miraculously snake went without harming. — Ravindra Balekai (@rvbalekai) August 28, 2022

