Viral Video Today: Election results can sometimes be a neck and neck fight as candidates can win with only a small margin or just one extra vote. But what happens when two leading candidates get the exact same number of votes? In the UK, after the local election result ended up in a tie in one county, the fate of the candidates was decided with a coin toss.

People across the UK came out to vote in their local elections on May 5. Monmouthshire County Council in South Wales witnessed the narrowest of margins. As two candidates received an equal number of votes after the final counting, the winner for Llanfoist Fawr and Govilon was decided based on a coin toss.

Labour's Bryony Nicholson was up against the Conservative's Tomos Davies in the Monmouthshire County Council. Both the candidates received 679 votes each. Tomos Davies was elected to the council after Nicholson guessed the wrong side of the coin. The video shared on Twitter of the winner being declared with a toss has gone viral on Twitter and received over 5,400 views.

Watch the viral video below:

Final Monmouthshire ward of the day separated by a coin toss! Just when you thought it couldn't get any more tense#SouthWalesvote2022 pic.twitter.com/Ut6jONqUR3 — Dan Barnes (@cobaines) May 6, 2022

