Viral Video: A 21-year-old college student was allegedly molested by an autorickshaw driver and dragged with the vehicle in Maharashtra's Thane city on Friday. According to senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware, the auto driver made some remarks about her. When the woman questioned him, he caught hold of her hand and pulled her.

When the accused attempted to flee after this, the woman did not leave him. She held on to his hand even as he started driving the three-wheeler. The woman got dragged for about 500 meters with the vehicle and fell, following which the accused fled, the official said.

The video of the incident that took place in the city around 6.45 am on Friday and has gone viral since it surfaced on social media.

Shocking incident outside Thane railway station, rickshaw wala molested young women in day light #mumbaicity #mumbai #thane pic.twitter.com/xHUfyGsCVM — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) October 14, 2022

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, he said, adding that teams have been formed to track down the autorickshaw driver who is absconding.