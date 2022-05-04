Funny Video Today: A hilarious video of a ‘college romance’ is going viral on social media that will leave you in splits. The video was shared on Instagram by the meme page ‘bhutni_ke_memes’. It has received nearly 8k views and netizens are flooding the comments section with laughing emojis. But you need to watch the video till the end to figure out why everyone is laughing so much at it.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom Celebrate After Jaimala Ceremony By Dancing To Tenu Leke Main Javanga. Watch

The video begins what looks like a young man and a woman snuggling together at the back of their class in front of the professor. The man has arm around the shoulder of what looks like his girlfriend. He could be seen moving her hair off her face to kiss her cheek. After the young man kisses his the woman’s cheek, the camera that was recording them from behind moves in front of them to show their faces. Also Read - Little Girl Gives Grandpa Thank You Hug For Taking Her to Disney on Ice. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart

This twist is the moment that you will find absolutely hilarious when you see who the ‘girlfriend’ actually is. While it looked like a woman from behind because of her long hair and feminine hairstyle, it turns out to be a man. The ‘boyfriend’ looks like he was just pranking the viewers with his friend’s long hair. Three friends could be seen sitting close and laughing together. From a different angle and a cropped shot, netizens thought it was just two lovers flirting with but it turned out to be a ‘bromance’. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses Funny Desi Jugaad To Keep Cool During Power Cuts Amid Heatwave. Watch

Watch the viral video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bhutni_ke (@bhutni_ke_memes)

Adorable, wasn’t it?