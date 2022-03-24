Viral Video: A Colombian drug lord escaped a maximum-security prison on Friday in Colombia’s Bogotá, the video of which has gone viral on social media. Juan Castro alias ‘Matamba, one of the leaders of the infamous Gulf Clan drug cartel, was filmed casually walking out of La Picota jail in Bogota while wearing a guard’s uniform. Notably, the drug lord had been incarcerated in the capital’s La Picota jail since May last year, and was awaiting extradition to the United States.Also Read - Kerala Cops Groove to Kacha Badam in Their Uniforms, People Say 'Masti Bhi Honi Chahiye' | Watch

The incident captured on CCTV, shows Castro casually walking out of a door that was left open. He is seen wearing a hooded jacket to cover his face as he walked through several doors and escaped the maximum-security prison with ease. According to the BBC, a prison guard has since been arrested for aiding in his escape. The prison director and 55 other guards have also been suspended for their involvement.

Watch the video here:

🚨 ¡Atención! EL TIEMPO conoció los videos de las cámaras de seguridad de la cárcel La Picota de Bogotá en donde se ve la fuga del narco Juan Castro Estupiñán, alias Matamba ► https://t.co/66DoBnmIKk 📹: cortesía. pic.twitter.com/IQwy9qzQ3D — EL TIEMPO (@ELTIEMPO) March 20, 2022

According to local newspaper El Tiempo, Castro returned to his cell around 12.30 am and then put on a security guard’s uniform and escaped prison. While the exact amount is not clear, it is being believed that Matamba may have paid a $5 million bribe to escape from the maximum-security prison.