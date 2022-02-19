A strange video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen serenading a fox. The video shows a man standing near a cabin in the woods in Colorado, US during the day. The man has a banjo in his arms and plays it beautifully. This attracts an adorable little wild fox towards the soulful music.Also Read - Viral Video: Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Performs His Trending Song at Kolkata Eatery. Watch

Unafraid of the fox who sits in front of the man to listen to him play, he continues to play his banjo and actually seems happy to see how the fox is enjoying his music. The fox moves his ears and looks around while patiently listening to the beautiful tune being played. The wild fox then moves around the man and sits down in front of him again and the man looks directly at him while playing the tune. Also Read - Viral Video: Dada-Dadi Sing Chitthi Aayi Hai With Harmonium and Dafli. Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘goodnewsdog’ with the following caption: “The power of music!” The clip was posted less than a week ago and it has already received more than 10.5 million views. Also Read - Viral Video: Pakistani Man Beautifully Plays Aaye Ho Meri Zindagi Main on Balochi Benju. Watch

Watch the viral video below: