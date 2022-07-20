Dance Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such man that has impressed social media users is a construction worker who was seen dancing like a pro. In the video, a construction site worker is seen smoothly showcasing his dance moves to his fellow workers. A Twitter user shared the video and wrote, “Please, enjoy this video & respect his talent & skills of dance,” and tagged some of the best dancers in the country like Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shoff, Allu Arjun, Madhuri Dixit, Prabhu Deva and Remo D’Souza.Also Read - Viral Video: Group of Boys Beautifully Dance Together, Leave Internet Mesmerised | Watch

The video has gone viral and social media users are in absolute awe of his talent. Actor Shahid Kapoor too was super impressed with his dance and poured words of appreciation for him on Twitter. He reshared the video with his fans and penned a sweet note for the talented dancer. He wrote, “Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring.”

Too good. Talent will always shine. You can’t put it down. Brilliant. So inspiring. https://t.co/9L0gcjR7jf — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) July 20, 2022

Other users also showered love on the video. One user wrote, “So smooth. You nailed it.” Another commented, “Never seen Such a Smooth dance step.”

What do you think of the dance?