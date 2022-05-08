Viral Video Today: A hilarious video is going viral that has netizens getting jealous of this woman’s neighbour, saying they want a cool neighbour like him. The video starts with a man in a hoodie ringing his neighbour’s doorbell. He then tells the woman who answered the door that her party got really loud the night before and if next time that happens, then he expects to be invited to the party too.Also Read - Viral Video: Bride Falls Asleep While Waiting For Phera Ceremony To Begin. Watch

Usually, people in the US call the cops on their neighbours if they get too loud and the police shut the party down. But instead of a noise complaint, this neighbour felt left out and wanted to party with the neighbours.

"Last night I threw a small kickback and this is what my neighbour had to say about it this morning," Jess Pearson wrote while sharing the video on his Twitter. The clip has received more than 5.1 million views and 356k likes. Netizens found the video hilarious and called him the 'coolest neighbour ever'.

Watch the viral video below:

So last night I threw a Small kickback and this is what my neighbor had to say about it this morning💀💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/FvzAw4WrLU — Jess (@JStarPearson) May 1, 2022

In the video, the neighbour rings the bells and says, “You were doing something last night right?” “I was just going to say you know, you guys got loud as s**t last night and normally I wouldn’t make it a problem but next time invite your f*****g neighbour dude. I want to party too,” he added. The resident bursts into laughter and promises the man a drink next time.

The pair then shared apartment details as the host apologised for the loud music. The neighbour replies saying, “feel free to come hit me up,” adding that he’ll come back to leave his details.

After the video went viral, Jess shared an update with a video of the two neighbours hanging out and having a drink. “Fast forward to us hanging out! @YoungTrautz definitely gets the coolest neighbor award,” she tweeted with the video.

This is the coolest thing I've seen on Twitter in a long time. You guys are freaking awesome! — FriendlyNeighborhoodStoner (@PirateHunterWik) May 2, 2022

