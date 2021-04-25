A video of a woman constable’s ‘haldi’ ceremony being held at the police station premises is going viral and receiving applauds on social media. The woman cop, Asha Roth, who is posted at Rajasthan’s Dungarpur police station could not get leaves for her wedding approved as the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, following which her family stepped up and decided to organise the ceremony at the police station itself. During the pandemic, while many has the opportunity to stay and work from home, frontline workers like this woman constable have been working day and night to ensure that people follow all necessary protocols and guidelines for their own safety. Also Read - Man Busted for Having 35 Girlfriends at Once So He Could Get Birthday Gifts from All Throughout the Year

Videos and photos of the ceremony from Asha’s haldi ceremony are now going viral on social media. In one of the videos, shared by the Facebook page of Wagad Darshan, some other female cops in uniform can be seen performing the rituals, applying haldi and singing traditional songs. Dressed in a yellow salwar suit with red dupatta, the bride-to-be was seen sitting on a chair, while her colleagues did her ‘haldi’ which is believed to be one of the important rituals in Hindu weddings. Also Read - Mumbai Police Sends Cake To Woman Who Refused To Go Out With Friends To Celebrate Birthday

Watch the video here: Also Read - Tum Jiyo Hazaro Saal: Doctors Celebrate COVID Patient's Birthday at Gujarat Hospital. Watch Viral Video

As per reports, constable Asha’s wedding was actually scheduled to be held last year, however, due to the pandemic it was postponed. And, after her wedding was postponed by a year, the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has spoiled her plans yet again. She is scheduled to get married later this month.