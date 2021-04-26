Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Amid coronavirus crisis in the country, a video of a Covid-19 patient appealing to the hospital authorities to replace a peculiar ceiling fan in Madhya Pradesh’s Chindwara has gone viral. In the video, the youth can be seen complaining about the ceiling fan hung above, which he fears can fall anytime on him. Re-enacting a a dialogue from the movie Dabangg, he says, ”Corona se dar nahi lagta saheb, fan se lagta hai (I don’t fear coronavirus. I fear this fan).” Also Read - Convert Challenges of Covid Aftermath Into Opportunities, says Biocon Ltd Chief Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

In the 2 minutes, 17 seconds video, the man shows the hospital ward full of patients and then points towards the fan above him, which tends to move unsteadily from side to side, giving the impression that it might fall anytime soon. He says, as of now, coronavirus is the secondary problem, and the fan above his head is the primary one. On a lighter note, he says that “the fan might kill him even before Corona does”.

“Doston ye mein hu, ye mein Chindwara zile k sabse bade hospital me admit hu…aur ye mere sir k upar videshi pankha laga hai jise dekh dekh kar darr lag raha hai,” he says in the video. He further says that he has requested the authorities to either shift his bed or change the fan but to no avail.

He ends the video with a question, “Tell me brothers, whom should we change, the fan, the bed, the hospital staff or the government.”

Watch the video here:

Corona se darr nahi lagta sahib, fan se lagta hai… pic.twitter.com/f1R7GAdwh2 — Abhimanyu Kulkarni (@SansaniPatrakar) April 25, 2021

