Beijing: As the coronavirus cases are on the rise in China again, the authorities in China's Xiamen region have started testing the sea creatures for the virus as well. On the other hand, more than five million people have been directed to undergo tests, according to the BBC.

Several videos shared on social media showed health workers testing seafood such as fish and crabs for the Covid virus. Wearing PPE kits, the health workers were seen in the video inserting swabs inside the mouths of fish and shells of crabs for COVD tests.

These videos have gone viral across the Chinese media as well and have triggered debate and discussion.

Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media. pic.twitter.com/C7IJYE7Ses — South China Morning Post (@SCMPNews) August 18, 2022



“Videos of pandemic medical workers giving live seafood PCR tests have gone viral on Chinese social media,” reads the caption of the post.

One of the videos has garnered close to 2 lakh views after being shared online. While a section of netizens supported the move, others were baffled at the move of the authorities.

“Seems weird, but oh well, there’s no other way of knowing without testing. Everybody already knows the animal/human, human/human transmission – don’t think it would make the jump to marine life, but weirder things have happened. So yeah, test away,” a Twitter user wrote.

Another user said, “Thought it was a joke. But in fact, it’s consistent with the ideological trap that’s led to cascading and insane misdirection of resources! Quite scary!”