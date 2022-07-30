Viral Video Today: A stunning video of a huge swarm of bats flying out of a cave in Mexico is going crazy viral with millions of views. It was recently also shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda with the following caption: “At twilight, millions of bats emerge from this cave in Mexico swirling in an anti-clockwise pattern. Marvels of nature.”Also Read - Viral Video: Man Acts Hero By Grabbing Snake Out Of Water, Then Does THIS Hilarious Thing. Watch

The video filmed from a car shows countless bats flying out from Cueva de Los Murciélagos (Cave of the bats). The endless river of bats captured on camera could be seen flying toward the sky in one direction together in an anti-clockwise pattern, appearing like a plume of black smoke. The unusual sight has left netizens amazed as many users were stunned to see thousands of bats swarming together at once.

A Twitter user named Science Girl explained the phenomenon saying, "As twilight approaches, bats begin spiralling out of caves in a counter-clockwise direction, possibly to elude predation, a cyclone emerging to feed. Bats have a magnetic substance called magnetite in their cells, an 'internal compass' helping them navigate."

Watch the viral video below:

At twilight, millions of bats emerge from this cave in Mexico swirling in an anti-clockwise pattern. Marvels of nature.

Source: SM pic.twitter.com/FOE7XyuMT1 — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) July 24, 2022

Amazing, wasn’t it?