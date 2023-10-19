Home

Viral Video: Couple Celebrates On Noida Elevated Road, Netizens Demand Action

A video of a couple celebrating on a highway in Noida has gone viral on the internet.

Viral Video: Cutting birthday cakes or partying on highway roads is a new trend that many young people in Delhi NCR are following these days, risking their lives and the lives of others. Despite several warnings and fines being issued, young individuals continue to take these risks.

In a similar vein, a video of a couple dancing with a fire gun on the elevated road of Noida has gone viral on the internet. The 31-second video shows the couple dancing in front of their car. The woman holds a fire gun from which sparklers resembling pomegranates emit sparks. The girl is seen walking on the road, even as several vehicles pass by. Despite the traffic, they continue to handle the fire guns recklessly.

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Kavita Chauhan with the caption, “नोएडा का एक और नमूना, सड़क पर कार खड़ी करके सेलिब्रेशन करने से नहीं मान रहे लोग‍। नोएडा ट्रैफिक पुलिस मामले को संज्ञान में लें। थाना सेक्टर 24.”

Couple Viral Video: Watch Here

