Viral Video: Ever since its release, the iconic dance number, Rowdy Baby, has been entertaining audiences all over the country with its peppy lyrics and incredible dance moves. The chartbuster song picturised on actors Dhanush and Sai Pallavi Senthamarai, was featured in the movie Maari 2 that released in 2018. Many have tried to imitate Sai Pallavi’s and Dhanush’s enviable dance moves from the song, but not everyone has been successful. Now, a new video has emerged on social media showing a choreographer couple from Kolkata, acing the dance steps. In the video, the couple named Saurabh and Anoosha, are seen wearing similar outfits like Dhanush and Sai, and dance their hearts out with infectious energy and co-ordinated steps.Also Read - Goan-Style Beach Party? People Drink, Chill & Dance in Water-Logged Potholes in MP's Anuppur | Watch

“Rowdy Babies are here to rock. Okay please tell us that it’s at least 90% match?” the caption reads. The couple jointly go by @jodianoorabh and have over 4.95 lakh followers on their page.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jodi Anoorabh (@jodianoorabh)

Social media users loved the dance and were all praises for the couple. Many poured emojis in the comment section to express their love. Model and actor Gauahar Khan also took to the comments section to write, “Love love.” Meanwhile one user wrote, “You guyss rocked it.” Another commented, “They are the greatest dancers of Kollywood..but you literally nailed it.”

See more reactions:

