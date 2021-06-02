Viral Video: A shocking video has captured the exact moment when a couple engaged in a fight fell through their balcony railings. The terrifying moment caught on camera, shows the couple engaged in a heated argument on second-floor balcony and soon after, they crashed through the railings and fell 25-feet onto the pavement below their home in Petersburg, Russia. Also Read - Diver Finds Lost Engagement Ring Of Indian-Origin Couple From England's Largest Lake

The incident was apparently captured on camera by a passerby, and shows Olga Volkova and Yevgeny Karlagin (both 35) appearing to have an argument. The couple while arguing smashed into the balcony railings which suddenly gave way and caused the pair to fall onto the footpath, reported Daily Mail. According to an eyewitness, the couple shares a young son and the incident took place at around 10 am on Saturday.

Fortunately, they didn’t sustain any life-threatening injuries but suffered serious injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, an eyewitness told Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper, “I was walking with my colleague and filming the historic street view. I noticed the row and began to shoot when this happened. Someone with medical experience was nearby, and checked their pulses, saying they had both survived. We called an ambulance,”

