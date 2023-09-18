Video Of A Couple Shouting At The Indigo Ground Staff Goes Viral

Home

Viral

Viral Video: Couple Gets Into Altercations With IndiGo Staff At Mumbai Airport After Missing Flight

Viral Video: Couple Gets Into Altercations With IndiGo Staff At Mumbai Airport After Missing Flight

The viral video shows a couple who have missed their flight explaining to the airline ground staff how it took them a little while to reach the boarding gate.

Couple Yells At Airline Staff. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Passengers getting into an argument with the airline staff is not a new thing. Adding to the list, a video of a couple yelling at a ground staff member of Indigo has gone viral, and the reason will leave you surprised. Going by the video uploaded on X by an account named ‘Ghar ke Kalesh’, we can see a man shouting at the ground staff of Indigo Airlines at the Mumbai airport. He is later joined by a woman who is most likely his wife. Even after being shouted at like this, the staff member at the airport remains calm and tries to handle the situation peacefully.

Trending Now

According to the video, they were supposed to catch a flight to Ahmedabad which they missed as the boarding gates were closed by the airport staff. The clip features the couple explaining that they were late as it took them a little while to reach the gate.

You may like to read

Check out the video below:

Kalesh b/w Indigo Employee and A Couple who are late for the Boarding at Mumbai airport pic.twitter.com/vPvL8D4Xlk — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) September 16, 2023



Netizens React To The Viral Video

As the clip reached the micro-blogging site, several citizens took to the comment section to share their opinions. Some believe that Indigo is not consistent with its rules, “Indigo has no rule they keep on twisting it as per their comfort…Seen many times where Indigo passengers not been allowed to board Indigo flights. Refund the money of passengers who doesn’t allowed to board. Dont frame rule on the cost of customer bucks.”

Others suspect that the airline must have sold the seats to other passengers, “Indigo must have sold the seats to other passengers. Its not new for them. I had similar experience when I was traveling to Turkey.”

On the other hand, a few netizens said that such lazy passengers should not be allowed to board flights, “Such late- latiefs should never be allowed in plane once doors are closed.”

Posted on September 16 this year, the video has garnered a lot of eyeballs with 88K views, and 640 likes.

Refreshing your memory, just last month, a woman allegedly slapped a ground staff of the Akasa Airline after she was denied boarding because of arriving late.

Who do you think was right, the passengers or the airlines?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES