Viral Video: A video of a couple dancing enthusiastically at their baby shower has gone viral on social media. The video was shared by an Instagram user named Dimple Brahmbhatt, who is a Mumbai-based makeup artist. She tagged Instagram users Shivani Shroff and Nishiket Parikh in the viral video. The couple sets the dancing stage on fire as they grooved to Maan Meri Jaan, in the viral video. We loved how the guy followed the lady’s lead and couldn’t keep his eyes off her. The caption on the video read, “Here’s your sign to dance your heart out at your baby shower !!! .”

WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@dimplebrahmbhatt_)

The video went viral in no time as netizens dropped loving remarks in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “Love how he’s constantly looking at her with a smile to check if he’s doing the right step or not.” Another one said, “This is so sweet ..women leading and guy following..love it.” The third one wrote, “How adorably beautiful vibe it is ❤️❤️absolutely lovely couple.”

The video has over 1M views, 47K likes and 150 comments.

