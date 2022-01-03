New Delhi: Despite a worrying COVID-19 surge, a huge crowd was seen at a popular tourist spot in Goa. A video that has been doing rounds on social media showed hundreds of people walking on a road near Baga Beach in North Goa. For the Christmas-New Year celebrations, the state reportedly has witnessed a large number of tourists since December.Also Read - No Community Spread of Omicron in Kerala, Nothing to Worry About: Health Minister Veena George

Speaking to reporters, health officials said that the COVID-19 positivity rate crossed 10 per cent following the huge influx of tourists. "This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave. Mostly tourists," the Twitter user Herman_Gome said.

This was Baga Beach in Goa ,last night. Please take the Covid scenario seriously. This is a Royal welcome to the Covid wave 👋 Mostly tourists. pic.twitter.com/mcAdgpqFUO — HermanGomes_journo (@Herman_Gomes) January 2, 2022

Goa has so far reported one case of the Omicron variant, while the number of COVID-19 cases is on a rise in the coastal state.

Earlier on Sunday, 388 cases were detected from 3,604 tests, a positivity rate (cases per 100 test) of 10.7 per cent, the state health department said. The addition during the day took the tally in the coastal state to 1,81,570, while one death increased the toll to 3,523.

So far, 1,76,376 people have been discharged, including 54 on Sunday, leaving the state with an active tally of 1,671. Margao in South Goa leads with 211 active cases, followed by 201 in Panaji.

Meanwhile, the government has reimposed the toughest restrictions to stem the spread of the new variant of coronavirus. Hotels, restaurants, and casinos have also been asked to admit only guests with valid vaccination certificates or proof of a negative test result.