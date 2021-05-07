Mumbai: A video showing women and children packing swab sticks that are used in COVID-19 tests, without wearing any gloves or masks is making rounds on the internet. The viral video showed several swab sticks lying on the floor mats and children handling them with their bare hands and this raised questions regarding the manufacture of the testing kits in a hygienic environment. The video reportedly surfaced from a slum in Sant Dnyaneshwar Nagar in Ulhasnagar, an official said. Also Read - Newborn Baby Boy Named as 'Ghlynnyl Hylhyr Yzzyghyl', Nicknamed 'Consonant'

After the video showing the swab sticks used for collecting nasal and throat samples for COVID-19 testing, being packed in unhygienic conditions at a slum in neighbouring Thane district surfaced on social media, a case has been registered against the supplier, police said.

So for a virus that so transmissible we have to wear masks and social distance but to find it you have to stick a swab to your brain membrane to find it. Wake up people. pic.twitter.com/BgSJrAwPw9 — cahago (@cahago1) May 6, 2021

Following this, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), local civic body and police visited the slum and recovered packets of swab sticks from a few households on Wednesday, he said. A case has been registered against the supplier, who had hired labour from the households, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Epidemic Diseases Act, he said, adding that so arrests have been made so far.

As per reports, the women making the swab sticks were being paid Rs 20 for packing 1,000 swab sticks in plastic packets, the official said, adding that further probe is underway.

Earlier last month, police busted a mattress-making factory in Maharashtra’s Jalgaon district, for using discarded masks, in place of cotton or other material, to stuff its products. The used face masks, found lying around the premises, were later set on fire as per the prescribed regulations.