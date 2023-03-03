Home

Viral

Man Takes COVID Protection To New Levels; Can You Count Them? Watch Viral Video

Man Takes COVID Protection To New Levels; Can You Count Them? Watch Viral Video

As COVID-19 spread to Europe and the USA, and our own country, it brought with it rumours as well as safety measures.

Man Takes COVID Protection To New Levels; Can You Count Them? Watch Viral Video

Viral Video: Who and how can forget the times post-December 2020 when the coronavirus hit one part of the world very badly? As the virus, called COVID-19, spread to Europe and the USA, and our own country, it brought with it rumours as well as safety measures. The latter included avoiding crowded places, washing hands frequently, using sanitisers, and wearing a mask. I almost missed “social distancing” which should ideally have been called “physical distancing”.

Never mind, these advisories were followed promptly and the masses across the globe were conspicuous as they went about daily life with these procedures to make sure they are not hit by the pandemic that was about to unleash terror.

You may like to read

The viral video that we are sharing with you shows five passengers seated inside a metro train. All five of them are with their masks on and this is something commendable. However, among them is a young man who is wearing more than a “commendable” number of masks. Seriously, he has put on at least a dozen as I could make out. Maybe even more than a dozen.

The video is shared on Twitter by Godman Chikna @Madan_Chikna with the caption, “Shopkeeper: Carry bag ka extra 5 lagega, Me:”. This is a probable reference to the supermarkets or stores like 24×7 that charge extra money for the carry bag.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO HERE

Shopkeeper: Carry bag ka extra 5 lagega

Me: pic.twitter.com/nhSH04vNks — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) September 25, 2021

This reminds me of an incident involving Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia when he gave a used mask to former Gwalior MP Arun Mishra.

Sharing the video of that incident as well.

Coming back to our friend from the metro train, can you guys share your thoughts about why he did what he did?

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.