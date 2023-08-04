Home

Viral Video: Cow, Snake Come Face to Face… What Happens Next?

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 1,95k views and received more than 4,000 likes. | Twitter @susantananda

The Video Is Viral: Animals sometimes develop a very special bond with each other that cannot be explained in words. Sometimes, predators befriend their prey and spend time together, teaching a lesson of love to the world, and the recent viral video is a testimony to that.

IFS officer Susanta Nanda shared a video of a snake and a cow having a chill time together instead of attacking each other. The IFS officer shared the clip with a caption, “Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love.”

The clip starts with a snake and a cow staring at each other on the ground. Despite the cow being initially terrified of the reptile, it begins sniffing and licking it and eventually runs away. The snake, on the other hand, remains calm and allows the cow to come close to it.

The clip showcases the beautiful bond between both animals, teaching a lesson of love to everyone.

Watch The Video Here

Difficult to explain. The trust gained through pure love 💕 pic.twitter.com/61NFsSBRLS — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) August 3, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the clip has garnered over 1,95k views and received more than 4,000 likes. The clip astonished and amazed the netizens at the same time and also prompted them to express their views in the comment section. Most of the Twitteraties hailed the unusual bonding between both animals. Some say they have a language of their own.

Here Are Some Interesting Comments

“No love….nature does anything, anywhere, anytime..,” a Twitter user said.

“Inexplicable behaviour of both the cow and the serpent. But then, they have a language of their own, which is beyond human understanding,” the second user stated.

“Unbelievable and amazing,” the third user said.

“Me and my ex,” another user stated.

“This cannot be real. No one shoots video allowing the risk of snake nearing the cow/bull,” another commented.

“Unbelievable,” said another.

“amazing video, an inspiration for every human being,” said a Twitter user.

Talking about IFS Susanta Nanda, he is known for his presence on social media platforms. He also treats his fans with some amazing and informative wildlife videos.

Earlier, Nanda shared a heartwarming video with an amazing message for all the people. In the clip, some monkeys can be seen sliding on the handrest of stairs, enjoying the moment to the fullest. Nanda captioned the clip, “Life is too short not to nurture your inner child.”

Through this post, Nanda urged people not to kill their inner child and to enjoy every bit of life rather than wasting it doing nothing.

