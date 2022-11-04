Viral Video: Cow Drinking Water From River Faces Attack By Crocodile, Watch What Happens Next

A video is going viral on social media that shows a crocodile engaging in an ambush attack on a cow that was drinking water from a river.

Magarmach Aur Gaay Ka Video

Viral Video Today: Young crocodiles rely heavily on fish, crustaceans, and small mammals, birds and reptiles, but as they grow larger they are able to take much bigger prey species including, deer, zebra and water buffalo. Crocodiles also kill cattle and often eat cows.

Crocodiles are well-known in the animal world for their ability to lurk at the water surface and swiftly ambush prey on riverbanks. A video is going viral on social media that shows a crocodile engaging in an ambush attack on a cow that was drinking water from a river.

The clip shared on Instagram by the user ‘twfeq’ has gone viral with thousands of views. The reel shows a cow trying to get away from a crocodile who was biting it from the back. The crocodile had the cow in a tight hold that injured the poor animal but failed to drag it under the river. The cow did its best and managed to get away from the crocodile after it slipped from its hold.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF CROCODILE ATTACKING COW HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by توفيق المحمد علي (@twfeq)

What a nice save!